Fire danger increases to moderate in western Wyoming

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

WESTERN WYOMING – Teton Interagency fire managers announce the fire danger rating has been elevated to moderate for the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, National Elk Refuge, and remaining portions of the Teton Interagency Dispatch area. The potential for fire activity has increased due to summer curing of vegetation combined with warmer, drier conditions.

A moderate fire danger rating means fires can start from most accidental causes. Unattended campfires and brush fires have potential to escape, especially on windy days in dry, open areas.

When determining fire danger, fire managers use several indicators such as the moisture content of grasses, shrubs, and trees; projected weather conditions including temperatures and possible wind events; the ability of fire to spread after ignition; and availability of firefighting resources both within the region as well as other parts of the country.

In areas where campfires are allowed, fires should never be unattended and must be completely extinguished. Simply pouring water on the remains of a fire is not sufficient. The charred remains must be repeatedly doused with water and stirred into the campfire ring. All embers and logs, not just the red ones, should be broken up and covered with dirt. Before leaving the area, the campfire remains must be cold to the touch.

Visit the Teton Interagency Fire web site to learn more about fire safety and what fire regulations may be in place. To report a fire or smoke in the immediate area, call the Teton Interagency Fire Dispatch Center at (307) 739-3630.