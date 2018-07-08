UPDATE: Fire in Malad increases to 100 acres

UPDATE 8:45 a.m.

MALAD – The Two Mile Fire near Malad has increased to 100 acres in size.

The fire continues to grow and is moving to the north.

Fire is picking up as the sun hits it. Fire crews are expecting active fire behavior as the day heats up.

Meanwhile, they are still trying to contain the fire.

There is no immediate threat to houses or other structures.

The Two Mile Fire is on the east side of Interstate-15 near Malad. Please be aware visibility is reduced on the interstate due to smoke until the inversion layer lifts.

ORIGINAL STORY

MALAD – Fire crews are working to contain a 60 acre fire one mile southeast of Malad inside Caribou-Targhee National Forest near milepost 13.

They believe the fire to be human caused which began around 8 p.m. Saturday night. Three engines, a dozer and a water tender stayed on the fire overnight.

The fire is running uphill in steep country and growing.

Homes and other structures are unthreatened.

An investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, two 20-person handcrews, two helicopters and an air attack have been ordered to help fight the fire Sunday.

Expect smoke across the interstate, making visibility an issue until the inversion lifts in the afternoon.

We will post more information when it is available. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.