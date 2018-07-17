Fire near Sand Dunes grows to 2,500 acres, zero percent contained

ST. ANTHONY — Crews continue to battle the Red Road Fire that broke out Monday evening north of the St. Anthony Sand Dunes.

The fire, caused by lightning, has burned 2,500 acres, according to the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center. Zero percent has been contained and heavy, decadent grass and brush continues to burn.

Eight engines, one water tender and two dozers are on the scene at this time. Additional resources have been ordered to help. The fire has spread to include portions of state, Bureau of Land Management and private land.

There is no immediate threat to structures and nobody has been injured.

