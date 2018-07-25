Fire on Iona Hill out, crews responding to multiple small fires

UPDATE 4:20 p.m.

A fire that started Wednesday afternoon on Iona Hill near Ammon burned for about 30 minutes before it was put out.

No structures were burned and no injuries were reported.

Meanwhile crews were called to several small fires that started when the storm moved in. Wind damage was also reported across the area and, at one point, 2,500 Idaho Falls Power customers lost electricity.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Emergency crews are responding to several fires in Bonneville County and surrounding areas due to a large thunderstorm.

The largest fire is located on Iona Hill near Ammon. There is also a trailer fire at Owens Avenue and E. Iona Road. Several other fires have also been reported due to multiple downed power lines throughout the city.

Idaho Falls Power reports 2,500 customers do not have power. They appear to be storm related, but the exact cause is unknown. Crews are responding.

The National Weather Service issued a severe storm warning in Bonneville, Madison, Teton, Jefferson and Bingham counties at 3:15 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were reported along with many lightning strikes and blowing dust.

Rain and small hail have also been reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will update as more information becomes available.