Firefighter captures intense photos from Badger Point Fire

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Crews from across eastern Idaho were called to fight the Badger Point Fire Sunday evening that started about nine miles west of Rexburg.

BLM fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was shooters illegally using exploding targets. More than 80 acres burned and the fire was fully contained by 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Central Fire District firefighter Vic Gallegos took these stunning photos of the fire as crews worked to contain it Sunday.

