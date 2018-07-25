GALLERY: Your photos from Wednesday’s storm
Mike Price, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — A thunderstorm and strong wind storm moved through eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon causing fires and damage to structures.
Here is a collection of photos submitted to EastIdahoNews.com from many of you. Send your news tips and pictures to news@eastidahonews.com.
Daniel Johnson
Carolyn Fletcher
Kim Kiewra
Jay Dye
Denise Perez
Robyn Vineyard
Carl Adam
Stacy Freeman
Denise Perez
Michelle Robinson
Alisa Hayden
Jessica D. Ramirez
Katie Beck
Kelly Smith
Respond to this story