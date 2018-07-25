GALLERY: Your photos from Wednesday’s storm

Mike Price
Weather

Denise Perez

IDAHO FALLS — A thunderstorm and strong wind storm moved through eastern Idaho Wednesday afternoon causing fires and damage to structures.

Here is a collection of photos submitted to EastIdahoNews.com from many of you. Send your news tips and pictures to news@eastidahonews.com.

Daniel Johnson

Carolyn Fletcher

Kim Kiewra

Jay Dye

Denise Perez

Robyn Vineyard

Carl Adam

Stacy Freeman

Denise Perez

Michelle Robinson

Alisa Hayden

Jessica D. Ramirez

Katie Beck

Kelly Smith

