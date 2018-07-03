Golden Retriever bitten by rattlesnake protecting owner while on hike

Share This

Anthem, AZ (KPHO) — A dog taking a walk in the Arizona desert got a nasty surprise Friday morning when he was attacked by a rattlesnake.

Paula Godwin says she and her dogs were out hiking near Seventh Street and Carefree Highway in Anthem when she almost stepped on a rattlesnake.

But it was her golden retriever, Todd, to the rescue!

“My hero of a puppy Todd saved me,” she wrote on Facebook. “He jumped right in front of my leg.”

Unfortunately, the snake bit the dog, right in the face.

Goodwin took him to Anthem Animal Hospital where they treated his bite and gave him some much-needed TLC.

Fortunately Todd should be OK.