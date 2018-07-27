Grassy Ridge Fire grows to 15,360 acres; Red Road closed due to fire

ST. ANTHONY — The Grassy Ridge Fire in Fremont County grew exponentially Friday.

The blaze ignited mid-afternoon Thursday after a lightning strike about 15 miles northwest of St. Anthony near Red Road. At 8 a.m. Friday it was 4,400 acres, but by 6 p.m. aerial mapping showed the blaze had grown to a huge 15,360 acres.

The blaze has remained at 30 percent containment since Thursday night, and no estimates have been given for full containment, BLM spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee told EastIdahoNews.com.

Thus far no structures have been threatened and the fire has only burned grass and brush.

Fremont County officials have closed Red Road due to direct proximity to the fire. A roadblock has been established and is manned by law enforcement.

“It doesn’t matter if you are a tourist or if you have lived here your entire life. The road is closed to everyone,” according to a post on the Fremont County Emergency Management Facebook page.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.