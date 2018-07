Grassy Ridge Fire public meeting to be held tonight

IDAHO FALLS — Great Basin Team Three will hold a public meeting this evening, July 29, in Dubois. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss fire fighting strategy and answer questions from the public.

The meeting will be held at 8:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at the Lindy Ross Elementary School. The school is located at 526 S. Oakley Street in Dubois.