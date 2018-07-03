Here are the streets in Idaho Falls that will be closed for the 4th of July

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Some streets in Idaho Falls will be closed on the 4th of July. The Idaho Falls Police Department created an easy guide so you’ll know what route to take to get to activities.

Please review the Parking & Exiting Map for recommended parking areas based upon your destination following the fireworks. Routes in and around Idaho Falls will be restricted, but certain parking lots will allow for faster exits to certain locations. Due to increased number of people in the city, remember to remain patient in slow-moving traffic.

City of Idaho Falls

Drivers should:

Slow down

Relax

Concentrate

Watch for pedestrians and bicyclists

Obey all traffic laws, special holiday parking and traffic restrictions

Drivers should not:

Attempt to go around or move cones or barricades

This information, along with other Independence Day information is on the homepage of the city’s website.

The road closures listed below go into effect at the time shown and will reopen when traffic exiting the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration has sufficiently cleared.

Milligan Rd. South of 901 Pier View Dr. is currently closed and will reopen on Thursday, July 5 at 12 p.m. (noon).

Beginning at 6 a.m. on July 4th:

Full road closures:

Snake River Parkway between Pier View Drive and South Snake River Parkway

Snake River Parkway between Pioneer Road and Utah Avenue

Sunnyside Road between Snake River Parkway and Pioneer Lane

Pioneer Road near Pioneer Drive

Lochsa Drive.

Note: There is no on-street parking allowed anywhere on Snake River Parkway.

Southbound closures:

Milligan Road.

Pioneer Road South of Snake River Parkway

Beginning at 10 p.m. on July 4th:

Portions of the following will be closed in preparation of traffic exiting the fireworks:

Interstate 15 at Sunnyside Road. (Exit 116) off-ramp closures for northbound and southbound exits (on-ramp closures will be open).

Northbound closures:

Pancheri Drive and Utah Avenue

Pioneer Drive and Pioneer Lane

South Yellowstone Highway (26) at 19th Street

Eastbound closures:

Pancheri Drive, Eeast of Skyline Drive

W. Sunnyside Road, near I-15 interchange

Southbound closures:

Utah Avenue and Pioneer Road

West Broadway Street and Yellowstone Avenue (Highway 26)

Pancheri Drive and South Yellowstone Highway (Highway 26)

Westbound closures: