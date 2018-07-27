Here’s what to do if your home was damaged or flooded during Thursday’s storm

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Homeowners impacted by Thursday’s storm should contact their homeowner’s insurance or private restoration companies for assistance assessing and repairing damage to personal property.

The City of Idaho Falls continues to receive reports of damage due to the storm.

If property owners are still experiencing issues with storm drainage and/or sewage, please call the Sewer Division at (208) 612-8108. Please do not call dispatch. Any other damage should be reported to the individual property owner’s homeowners insurance.

If the flooding is due to storm drains and/or sewage, the public can file a Damage Claim Form with the City Clerk’s Office.

The Damage Claim Form can be found online or by visiting the City Clerk’s office inside City Hall at 308 Constitution Way, Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For questions about the form, contact the City Clerk at (208) 612-8415 or (208) 612-8414.