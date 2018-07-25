Here’s when electricity should be restored tonight

UPDATE

Crews are working to replace power poles in neighborhoods around Fremont Avenue. Electricity should be restored around 10 p.m., according to city spokesman Bud Cranor.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho Falls Power crews are working to assess and address storm damage that caused power outages to around 2,500 customers Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of the west side of Idaho Falls should be back on within the next two hours, according to a news release from Idaho Falls Power. Neighborhoods around 7th Street will be out an estimated 4-6 hours as crews repair a downed pole.

33rd North and 5th East area has wires down and customers in the area are looking at a 1-2 hour outage.

Customers on or near Utah Avenue are looking at a 4-6 hour outage because of a downed pole.

Individual services could be out longer as crews address larger outages first.

If your service continues to be out longer than these estimated times, call (208) 612-8430.

In Bonneville County, around 850 outages have been reported in the Iona and various parts of Ammon. Rocky Mountain Power crews predict electricity should be restored before 8 p.m.

