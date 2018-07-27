Here’s when you can use your Chukars tickets for the game that was rained out

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The July 26 game between the Orem Owlz and Idaho Falls Chukars was canceled due to rain.

The Friday, July 27 game will be the regularly scheduled 9 inning game at 7:15 p.m. between the Owlz and the Chukars at Melaleuca Field.

The canceled game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on August 31 at Melaleuca Field.

Fans who had tickets for the July 26 game will be able to exchange their tickets for good anytime tickets.

Contact Melaleuca Field with any questions.