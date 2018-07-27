How you can help suicide awareness and prevention this weekend

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Many locals and suicide prevention advocates are gathering Saturday morning at Freeman Park to walk or run in memory of someone who has died by suicide.

It’s the 3rd annual suicide prevention ‘Taking Strides to Prevent Suicide’ 5K. The event is hosted by the Behavioral Health Center and Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“I think it’s a great cause,” organizer Bonny Jennings says. “I lost a daughter, unfortunately, when she was 20. She still lived at home.”

Jennings, who also serves as the Suicide Prevention Action Network (SPAN) secretary for eastern Idaho, says she doesn’t want other families to the experience the pain and loss she has.

“I just want people to know that there is hope out there and we just need to keep helping people that need the help,” Jennings says.

Matt Larsen, a child psychiatrist and co-chairman of SPAN Idaho Region 7, says anyone is welcome to attend the event. He says it is a fundraiser and awareness event to let those who’ve lost someone to suicide, or who need support meet others.

“(The event) is decreasing the stigma of talking about suicide, and also raising money so that we can better train our school teachers, clergy, and community members what to do when someone’s in crisis and how to keep them safe, and get them through so they end up with a long life,” Larsen says.

Larsen and Jennings say this event brings people together and that it provides mental help resources.

“You show up at an event like this and you realize that sadly many people have lost someone to suicide and they all want help and they all want support,” Larsen says.

Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper and EIRMC CEO Jeff Solis are scheduled to speak.

The event starts at 9 a.m. at Freeman Park. Runners or walkers can register from 8 – 8:30 a.m. Fees for runners are $25, $20 for walkers and $10 for teens and kids.

Donations from the event will help fund suicide prevention programs in the area. Larsen says SPAN Eastern Idaho offers a support group for anyone who’s lost someone to suicide. If you are in crisis call the Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255.