Huge comeback road win for Chukars

Share This

The Idaho Falls Chukars overcame a 6-0 deficit and scored 6 runs in the top of the 9th inning to win 12-7 over the Helena Brewers on Thursday night at Kindrick Legion field.

It was a memorable top of the 9th inning as the first 5 batters of the inning all singled, scoring 3 runs and giving Idaho Falls a 9-7 lead, all off of Helena closer Peter Strzelecki, who got the loss for the Brewers. Jose Caraballo later picked up an RBI ground out to make it a 10-7 game. With 2 outs, Angel Medina struck out but the ball got away from the catcher Jose Sibrian, who threw the ball into right field. Medina advanced to 2nd as Reed Rohlman scored on the play to make it an 11-7 Chukars lead. Medina eventually scored on an Andres Martin single, as it became a 12-7 lead, which the Chukars held on to as Jeret Hellinger pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the 9th for his first win of the season.

Chukars fell behind 4-0 after 1 inning as Helena scored 4 runs on 6 hits, all with 2 outs off of LHP Kris Bubic, who lasted only 2/3rd of an inning. Helena added 2 runs in the 2nd inning off Chukars southpaw Stephen Greenlees to make it a 6-0 game after 2 innings.

The Chukars got on the board in the 4th inning as Chase Vallot connected for a no doubt 2 run home run to left-center to make it a 6-2 game. It was Vallot’s first home run in an Idaho Falls uniform.

The Chukars scored 4 more in the top of the 5th to tie the game. It was a Helena 6-3 lead with the bases loaded when Reed Rohlman cleared the bases with a 3 run double to tie the game. Rohlman extended his Pioneer League lead with 4 RBI’s on the night, giving him 32 for the season.

Chukars reliever Tyler Gray was outstanding, striking out 9 in 5 innings of work, allowing only 4 hits and 1 walk. Gray kept the Chukars in the game in the middle innings, as his ERA dropped from 10.66 to 7.64 for the 7th round pick out of Central Arkansas.

Helena took the lead 7-6 in the 8th inning after Jaret Hellinger threw a wild pitch, scoring Jean Carmona to give the Brewers a lead, but the lead didn’t hold up for the Brewers, who fall to 16-17 on the year.

The Chukars advance to 18-15 on the year. The rubber match of the 3 game series as well as the 7th game of the season series with both teams 3-3 against each other is Friday night in Helena. RHP Connor Mayes gets the start for the Chukars, while Helena counters with RHP Victor Castaneda.

Chukars notes: Kyle Isbel homered in his first game for the Lexington Legends on Thursday night. Isbel had been called up to Lexington after going 4 for 5 with 2 home runs in the Monday night 9-0 win over the Missoula Osprey at Melaleuca Field.

It was the first time all year the Chukars won a game when trailing after 8 innings.

Nate Eaton went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 1 RBI for the Chukars. Eaton is now hitting .381 on the year.

Jesus Atencio and Reed Rohlman each had 2 hits for the Chukars in the win. All 9 position players had at least 1 hit in the game.