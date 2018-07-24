Idaho Falls changes school calendar
Devin Bodkin, IdahoEdNews.org
Education
Published at | Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls School District has changed its 2018-2019 calendar.
Trustees approved the revisions last week, according to the district’s webpage. Changes include:
- A new school-ending date of May 31, instead of June 6.
- Regular school days on Oct. 5 and Jan. 21, which were originally scheduled as teacher in-service days.
- High school graduations will be rescheduled during the week of May 27.
An across-the-board reduction in instructional hours also accompanies the change. Here’s a breakdown of the new instructional hours, and how they compare to Idaho’s minimum requirements:
|Grade
|Original hours
|New hours
|Change
|Minimum required
|Kindergarten
|457.2
|454.5
|-2.7
|450
|Grades 1-6
|915.6
|906
|-9.6
|900
|Grades 7-8
|1,029.9
|1,020.4
|-9.5
|900
|Grade 9
|1,025
|1,015.5
|-9.5
|990
|Grades 10-11
|1,021.5
|1,012
|-9.5
|990
|Grade 12
|1,001
|988
|-13
|979
The district changed the calendar after hearing from parents who wanted the school year to end in May.
The new calendar does not affect Thanksgiving and holiday vacations, or spring break.
Click here to view the updated calendar.
This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on July 24. It is used here with permission.
