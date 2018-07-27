Idaho Falls man killed in 3 vehicle crash near Burley

BURLEY — An Idaho Falls man is dead following a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 84 Friday.

The crash occurred at milepost 217, east of Burley at around 5 p.m., according to an Idaho State Police news release.

Police reports show Lionel Vaughan, 58, of Arimo, was stopped with traffic in the left eastbound lane, in a 2004 Peterbuilt straight truck, due to backed up traffic. Woody Clifford, 54, of Idaho Falls, was traveling eastbound, in a 2016 Jeep Patriot. Clifford failed to stop and rear-ended Vaughan’s vehicle. Clifford was then rear-ended by Troy Degraff, 42, of Folsom, California, who was driving a 2005 Toyota van.

Vaughan’s vehicle was pushed into the median, Degraff’s vehicle overturned, and Clifford’s vehicle overturned and caught fire.

Clifford succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Degraff and his five passengers were transported by ground ambulance to Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. Vaughan was not transported.

All subjects were wearing seatbelts.