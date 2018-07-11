Idaho Falls woman injured after colliding with ITD tractor/mower

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of southbound Interstate 15 and westbound Interstate 86.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Police reports show Trisha M. McCraw, 35, of Idaho Falls, was traveling southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2002 Volvo V70 when her vehicle collided with an Idaho Transportation Department tractor and mower, driven by Steve J. Christ, 59, of Inkom, at milepost 72.3.

McCraw’s vehicle then went off of the road, continued past the ramp and went down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest in a ditch off the roadway.

McCraw was transported to Portneuf Regional Medical Center. Christ was not transported.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.