Police seek woman who walked away from Correctional Center work crew

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Correction.

POCATELLO — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking an offender who walked away from a work crew from the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center. Kirsten Walz, 39, was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday on the northeast side of Pocatello. A correctional officer discovered her missing about 2:20 p.m.

Walz is white, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a fair complexion. She is 5’7″ and weighs 125 pounds. Walz, who is also known as Kirsten Decker, was indicted yesterday on federal drug charges.

On April 20, 2015 in Canyon County, Walz was sentenced to one to five years for possession and delivery of a controlled substance. On December 16, 2016 in Ada County, Walz was sentenced to one year to five years for forgery. Walz was eligible to be considered for parole in September of this year.

Anyone with information on Walz’ whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.