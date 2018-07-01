It’s been one week and Justin Grass is still missing in the Teton River

MADISON COUNTY — It’s been one week since Utah teenager Justin Grass disappeared while swimming with his cousin and a friend in the Teton River near the Teton Dam.

Searchers have been in the river and on the ground every day for the past week looking for any sign of the 14-year-old. Drones, a plane and helicopter flew over the area several times over the past few days but no far Justin remains missing.

The Teton River. | GoFundMe

“We’re doing everything we can to try and find him. We’ve had so much support from the community and other agencies. We just appreciate everything everyone is doing to help us,” Madison County Sheriff Chief Deputy Bart Quayle tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Barbara James, Justin’s mother, has created a GoFundMe account to help with expenses.

“The current was so strong that his body hasn’t been found yet. Search and Rescue has been looking since Sunday with no luck finding Justin’s body,” she writes.

Quayle says crews will continue to comb through the river and they hope Justin is found soon.