Jeep catches fire, spreads to hillside near highway

The following is a news release and photos from Idaho State Police.

SPALDING — On July 29, at approximately 12:33 p.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a vehicle fire northbound on US95 near milepost 305, near Spalding. A motorhome was towing a 2013 Jeep, when the Jeep lost its front driveline, causing sparks. The Jeep then started on fire and became fully engulfed.

This fire then started the hillside on fire to the north of the highway near milepost 305 on US95. Nobody was injured during this incident.

The power company for the area turned off the power to the area north of the highway. The northbound side of the highway was reduced to one lane of travel. Nez Perce County fire personnel and surrounding fire agencies were on scene fighting the fire.