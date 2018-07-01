Jennie Lee Drive in Idaho Falls closed Sunday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — HK Contractors will be closing Jennie Lee Drive beginning Sunday, July 1.

Motorists are encouraged to use Ponderosa Drive as an alternate route during this time.

Construction crews will be installing a cross drain in the area to better manage storm water. The closure will be from East 17th Street, at the crosswalk of Jennie Lee, south to the back entrance to Starbucks.

Access to all businesses within the construction zone will be maintained.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and watch for construction crews throughout the work zone.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we complete construction as quickly as possible.

For questions about this project, contact HK Contractors at (208) 523-6600.