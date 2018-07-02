LIST: Fourth of July celebrations across eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Finishing touches are being put on parade floats and fireworks are being set up for Independence Day celebrations happening across eastern Idaho.

Here is a list of community activities planned for the holiday.

IDAHO FALLS

– The “River of Hope” Fourth of July Parade begins at 9 a.m. on July 4. The parade route will proceed on Holmes Avenue west on Fourth Street, south on Boulevard to the intersection of Rogers Street and South Boulevard.

– The Mountain View Hospital Riverfest will be from noon to 10 p.m. at Snake River Landing. Games, activities, entertainment and delicious food will be offered all day long. Come meet the EastIdahoNews.com team at the Teton Volkswagen helicopter flight zone and spend the day with the family celebrating our freedom.

– Melaleuca Freedom Celebration fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Snake River Landing.

REXBURG

– The annual fireman’s breakfast in Archer will be held from 6-9 a.m. on July 4 at Madison County Fire Department Station No. 2. 7918 South 400 West in Rexburg.

– “Rexburg, America’s Family Community” Independence Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. at Smith Park, down Main Street and concludes at Porter Park.

POCATELLO

– Country artist Joe Nichols and special guest Trent Tomlinson will perform at the Portneuf Wellness Complex Amphitheater on Tuesday, July 3. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tomlinson will start the evening at 7 p.m. and Nichols will take the stage at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at bannnockcounty.tix.com.

– The Fourth of July Parade will return to Old Town Pocatello and begins at 10 a.m. The route will wind through Old Town Pocatello from the Old Town Pavilion to 1st Street. This year’s theme is “Celebrate America.”

– The Bannock County Independence Celebration begins with a beach party at 3 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex. The main event takes place from 3-7 p.m. with vendors, live music and family fun activities at the Bannock County Event Center soccer fields.

– The “Tribute to America” Fireworks Show will be held at the Bannock County Event Center soccer fields at 10 p.m.

BLACKFOOT

– Bingham County Patriot Field Names of the Fallen unveiling ceremony will be at 10:30 a.m. July 4 at Patriot Field Veterans Memorial. 355 North Ash Street.

– A Fourth of July Community barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Blackfoot Senior Center. 20 East Pacific Street.

FORT HALL

– Shoshone-Bannock Tribes will host a Community Treaty Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 3, in Fort Hall. Fireworks begin at 10:25 p.m. at the Fort Hall Rodeo Grounds. This event is in commemoration of the Fort Bridger Treaty of 1868.

ASHTON

– The Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m. on July 4 along Main Street.

– Ashton Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at North Fremont High School, 3581 East 1300 North.

MENAN

– The Fourth of July parade begins 11 a.m. It will run down the Menan Lorenzo Highway.

– The Menan fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at the LDS Church on the corner of 3550 East and the Menan Lorenzo Highway.

DRIGGS

– “Dreams Come True Under the Red, White & Blue” Fourth of July parade begins at 10:30 a.m. The parade will go down Main Street and Elm Street through Aspen Street.

– Fourth of July music and fireworks will be from 7-10:30 p.m. in downtown Driggs.

ISLAND PARK

– Fourth of July Celebration and fireworks begin at 10 p.m. at Lakeside Lodge, 3857 Lakeside Lodge Lane.

If we missed any, please email news@eastidahonews.com.