Local teen receives scholarship from Distinguished Young Women organization

MOBILE, Alabama — On Friday, June 29, Rachel Forest of Pocatello, received a scholastics award during the second night of preliminary competition at the 61st Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The $1,000 cash scholarship was presented to five of the 50 state representatives who received the highest scores based on an evaluation of their high school academic record and standardized test scores.

Following a selection process that began in her home state of Idaho, Forest traveled to Mobile along with 49 other state representatives to participate in community activities and prepare for the 61st annual national competition.

Forest is a graduate of Century High School in Idaho. In the fall, she will attend University of California, Berkeley with plans to become a physician or CEO. She is the daughter of Jun and Tony Forest.