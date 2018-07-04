Madison County recovers teenage body from the Teton River

ST. ANTHONY — Authorities have recovered the body of a teenage male in the Teton River near Wilford in Fremont County.

Madison County Sheriff Rick Henry says the body is believed to be Justin Grass, a teen from Sandy, Utah, who went missing on June 24, when he was swimming near the Teton Dam.

Searchers have been in the river, on the ground and in the air every day for the past week looking for any sign of the 14-year-old. But the body was ultimately discovered by several fishermen around 1:30 p.m.

Law enforcement from Madison and Fremont counties worked jointly to retrieve the body in a boat. The body was then taken to a funeral home.

The body has not been officially identified, as law enforcement are waiting for the family to confirm the identity of the body.

Henry said the cause of death was drowning.

Barbara James, Justin’s mother, has created a GoFundMe account to help with the search and funeral expenses.