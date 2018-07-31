Man arrested after allegedly threatening to stab people with a machete

POCATELLO — Authorities have arrested a man on two felony counts of aggravated assault for allegedly threatening people with a machete.

Chevis Randall Mauch, 30, was booked into the Bannock County Jail on Monday night.

Police reports show Pocatello Police officers responded to the 600 block of South 4th Street after receiving a report of a man threatening to stab people.

When officers arrived at the scene, nearby residents had already disarmed Mauch and he was screaming and yelling in the middle of the street, according to police spokesman Lt. Ian Nelson.

Mauch was taken into custody and police recovered three large knives.

Mauch has a lengthy rap sheet including past charges of misdemeanor battery, domestic battery and injury to a child.