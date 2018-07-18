Man arrested after brutally raping and beating pregnant woman, police say

This story contains graphic content of an alleged sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

BLACKFOOT — Police say a man brutally raped and beat a pregnant woman who lived with him multiple times in a camper in the Firth-area.

Miguel Luis Lopez, 30, was arrested on charges of felony domestic battery and felony forcible rape. Lopez has been sitting in the Bingham County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing since June 28.

Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies learned of the incident when a nearby acquaintance noticed extensive bruising on the victims arms and head and reported it to police. The victim was eventually taken to a Bingham Memorial Hospital where a rape exam was conducted.

During her examination, police said the victim cried out in pain due to major injuries caused to the woman’s midsection, according to court documents.

Police reports show earlier in the week, Lopez approached the victim demanding sex, but she refused. She told police after the refusal he forcibly undressed her, while proclaiming she was his wife.

She tried to move away, but Lopez threw her to the ground and raped her vaginally and anally “causing an excruciating amount of pain” and sever injury, according to court documents.

Records show Lopez covered the victim’s mouth so people would not be able to hear her screams. The encounter lasted three to four minutes, according to court documents.

The next morning, Lopez allegedly demanded that the woman have sex with him again. She told Lopez “no matter what, she could not handle another encounter.”

Lopez ignored the request and proceeded to rape her, according to documents.

The victim told detectives she feared resisting would result in her being beaten by Lopez. She said she felt trapped in the camper and “there was no end in sight” until she was able to escape while Lopez showered.

During the rape exam, the victim said she had injuries from bites to her chest, bruising on her back, shoulders and elbows.

Lopez and the victim had arrived in the United States recently and traveled to Idaho together. Both worked at the dairy where the camper trailer was parked.

The victim had taken a positive result on a pregnancy test taken earlier this year. Lopez was initially excited with the news but suggested a short time later she should abort the baby, according to the woman.

Lopez is scheduled for his preliminary hearing before Judge James H. Barrett on Thursday. He is being held in the Bingham County Jail without bond.