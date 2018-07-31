Man arrested after car chase, standoff in gym parking lot

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police say a man was taken into custody early Monday morning after leading officers on a pursuit and staging a 1.5 hour standoff.

Jeffery Johnson was arrested on a felony warrant, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony alluding.

Officers say it began with a report of a stolen car out of Chubbuck late Sunday night. A Bannock County deputy spotted the car on Quinn and Philbin just before 11 p.m, but Johnson fled.

During the chase, Bannock County Sheriff deputies say Johnson crashed through fences on Emma Street and Polder Lane in Chubbuck.

The 12-minute chase ended in the Gold’s Gym parking lot where Johnson staged his 1.5 hour standoff.

It ended with Johnson being arrested and booked into the Bannock County Detention Center.