Man arrested after crashing in parking lot, fleeing from police

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he fled from officers while driving under the influence.

Idaho Falls Police tell EastIdahoNews.com they received a call of an intoxicated driver crashing into things at the Fred Meyer parking lot. When officers arrived, they say the man took off driving down Northgate Mile.

Police followed and the incident ended at an industrial complex on Northgate Mile where the man was taken into custody.

Additional information, including the man’s name and potential charges, will be released Thursday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.