Man arrested after crashing in parking lot, fleeing from police

News Intern
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

Crime Watch

  Published at

Share This
A man was taken into custody Wednesday night on Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls after police say he fled from officers. | Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS — A man was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he fled from officers while driving under the influence.

Idaho Falls Police tell EastIdahoNews.com they received a call of an intoxicated driver crashing into things at the Fred Meyer parking lot. When officers arrived, they say the man took off driving down Northgate Mile.

Police followed and the incident ended at an industrial complex on Northgate Mile where the man was taken into custody.

Additional information, including the man’s name and potential charges, will be released Thursday. Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss