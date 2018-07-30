Man fires shotgun at Idaho Falls home, say police

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Sunday night at approximately 10:50 p.m., Idaho Falls Police responded to the 1200 block of Pacific Street for a report of possible shots fired. When officers arrived, they also heard the sound of shots fired. Police set up a perimeter around the area and Idaho Falls Public Safety Dispatch sent out an alert to people in the area via AlertSense to “shelter in place” and avoid the area until the incident was resolved.

After officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the come, a man later identified as Randall Jeffrey Johnson, exited the east entrance of the residence and was detained by officers. Police found a shotgun and multiple empty gunshot shells just outside of the east entrance. There was significant damage to the inside of Johnson’s residence caused by the shotgun blasts.

Officers determined that two of the shots Johnson fired were aimed directly at the house across the street and caused damage to the house, furniture and car in the garage. Police estimate damages to the residence and property across the street total around $7,000.

Johnson told police that people were trying to kill him and he was trying to get them before they could get him.

Randall Jeffrey Johnson, 67, was arrested on the following charges: malicious injury to property (felony); unlawful discharge of a weapon at a house, occupied building, vehicle, etc.; disturbing the peace — willfully disturbs neighborhood; and discharge of a firearm in city limits.