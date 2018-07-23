Man hospitalized after three-vehicle crash on I-15

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Monday, July 23, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle injury crash northbound I-15 at milepost 81, near the Burns Road overpass.

A surveyor crew had the right lane blocked, and traffic was restricted to the left lane.

Madison K. Harris, 21, of Carmichael, California, was travelling northbound in a 2002 Subaru on I-15. Harris attempted to change lanes and struck William N. Rice, 77, of Weiser, who was travelling northbound in a 2016 Ford Focus, from the side. Rice then hit a semi, driven by Forrest W. Hurst, 24, of Declo, from behind.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

Rice was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by ground ambulance.

The lanes were blocked for approximately one hour and forty minutes.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT HALL — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash in the northbound lane of I-15 at milepost 81.

The right lane of travel is currently blocked and drivers say traffic is backed up in the area.

Idaho State Police, Fort Hall Police and fire and EMS crews are on the scene. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the wreck.

