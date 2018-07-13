Man hurt in motorcycle crash after fleeing from police

Share This

ROBERTS — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing at Basset Road and 2900 East Thursday around 5 p.m.

Jefferson County Sherriff Steve Anderson said deputies pulled the Roberts man over for a traffic stop when he proceeded to drive off.

Idaho State Police say 38-year-old Dustin Lamb was driving a 1984 Honda Motorcycle and he drove off the road into a ditch. Anderson said excessive speeds did not play a part in the crash.

Lamb was not wearing a helmet and was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where a spokeswoman said he was listed in fair condition Friday afternoon.

It’s unclear why Lamb fled from officers and whether charges will be filed.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates on this story.