Man injured after being hit by car in crosswalk

REXBURG — A man was hit by a car in a crosswalk Saturday and the driver of the vehicle was cited.

Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says the pedestrian was crossing at Main Street and College Avenue when the driver of a Honda Accord hit him and the pedestrian “went airborne.”

“He was injured with some bumps and bruises but he got right up. They decided to take him up to the hospital and have him checked over,” Lewis says.

The pedestrian later reported that he received a moderate concussion, two staples and multiple cuts, scrapes and bruises.

Police remind all drivers to pay attention to pedestrians crossing the street.