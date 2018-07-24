Man killed in 3-car crash near Malad Summit

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police

On Tuesday, July 24, at 10:36 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a three-vehicle fatality crash on southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 25, near the Malad Summit in Bannock County.

Jeffery S. Carter, 45, of Nampa, was driving southbound Interstate 15 in the left lane in a 2005 Nissan Frontier Pickup with a small U-Haul trailer.

Duane P. Barnes, 65, of Glen Arms, Maryland, was driving in the left lane behind Carter in a 2017 Hyundai passenger car.

Carter and Barnes started to slow down while approaching the summit at mile post 25.

Daniel D. Barker, 36, of Pocatello, was driving a 2018 Ram 2500 pickup and failed to slow down and struck the rear-end of the Hyundai. The Hyundai was then pushed into the rear of the U-Haul trailer. Barker was not wearing a seatbelt.

Barnes was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. His passenger, Nancy M. Barnes, 67, of Glen Arms, Maryland, was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. She was wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 15 was blocked for approximately four and half hours. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

ORIGINAL STORY

MALAD — Idaho State Police are at a three-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15 near Malad Summit.

Traffic is backed up for miles in the southbound lanes as a result.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com an air ambulance is at the scene, but it’s unclear who has been injured or what the extent of those injuries are.

The Pocatello Fire Department is assisting with the crash, according to KPVI.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details as they become available.