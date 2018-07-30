Man killed in Caldwell motorcycle crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

CALDWELL — On Monday, July 30, at approximately 5 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash at the intersection of South 10th Avenue and Fillmore Street in Caldwell.

Richard Cook, 19, of Riggins, was riding a 1979 Honda motorcycle east on Fillmore Street.

Daniel Lasiter, 27, of Caldwell, was driving north on S. 10th Avenue in a 1996 Chevrolet Blazer.

Cook failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with the Blazer.

Cook was ejected from the motorcycle and he was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where he succumbed to his injuries. Cook’s next of kin has been notified.

Lasiter was wearing a seat belt. He was transported by ground ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell.

The crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.

