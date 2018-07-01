Police release name of man killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On June 29, at approximately 9:58 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on US 95 at 455.7, 5 miles north of Athol.

A 2013 Cadillac sedan driven by Dallon Bogart, 29, of Spokane Valley, WA was traveling northbound approaching the intersection with Bayview Road when John S. Janke, 60, of Athol ran eastbound into the highway.

Janke was struck in the northbound lane and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Amanda Swenson, 29, of Spokane, WA was a passenger in the Bogart vehicle. Bogart and Swenson were both wearing seat belts.

Next of kin has been notified and the investigation is continuing.