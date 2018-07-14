Man thrown from vehicle, killed in Bear Lake County crash

Share This

FISH HAVEN — A Montpelier man was killed after his car rolled early Saturday morning in Bear Lake County.

Russell J. Johnson, 41, was driving north on U.S. 89 around 3:40 a.m. in a 1997 Toyota Corolla when he drove off the west side of the road, according to Idaho State Police. His vehicle then hit an embankment and rolled.

Police say Johnson was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.