Missing man found dead after motorcycle crash on Idaho 31

IDAHO FALLS — A missing Wyoming man has been found dead in rural Bonneville County.

Motorcyclist Sam Collins, 63, of Jackson, Wyoming, had been missing since Monday after traveling into Idaho on a motorcycle tour. Authorities requested the public’s help in locating Collins on Thursday.

As part of the search, Idaho State Police and Air Idaho began searching roadways. Air Idaho discovered Collins’ motorcycle around 6 p.m. Thursday off the road along Idaho Highway 31.

Officers determined that the crash had happened at about 5:20 p.m. Monday, according to a ISP news release. Collins was traveling northbound on on Idaho 31 on a 2017 KTM motorcycle. At about milepost 11, Collins failed to negotiate a curve, and went off the right shoulder and overturned.

He died of his injures at the crash. He was wearing a helmet and riding gear.