Motorcyclist missing in Bear Lake County

Share This

JACKSON, Wyoming — The Teton County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a Wyoming man that is missing in Bear Lake County.

Police reports show on Tuesday, a Teton County resident reported her husband was overdue from a motorcycle tour. Sam Collins had left Jackson, Wyoming at 11 a.m. Monday and was due back the same day.

He had traveled to an area near Bear Lake and was last seen on video traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 89 near Montpelier around 3:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a news release.

There has been no contact since.

Collins is a 63 year old white male. He was wearing black, white, and silver riding gear with a full face black helmet. He is riding a orange and black KTM Superduke GT motorcycle. The motorcycle bears Wyoming license plate 22-1907.

The Bear Lake County Sheriff Office is leading the investigation, alongside the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Teton County Sheriff’s Office at (307) 733-2331.