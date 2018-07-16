Multiple agencies working together on 250 acre fire near St. Anthony

SAINT ANTHONY – Crews are working to contain a fire on Red Road north of St. Anthony.

Kathleen Gorby, a spokeswoman for Caribou-Targhee National Forest tells EastIdahoNews.com the lightning caused fire is burning 250 acres in the area. The fire began on state land around 5 p.m. The fire has since spread to include portions of state, Bureau of Land Management and private land.

South Fremont Fire and other agencies are working to contain this fire.

A total of seven fire engines are on-site, along with two doziers, one water tender and an air attack crew.

Resource advisors are en route.

Fire crews estimate containment tomorrow night and hope to have it controlled Wednesday night.

HERE ARE YOUR PHOTOS:

Hayden-Jaimee Anderson

This photo was taken by a firefighter.

Kevin Jones

Brian Allison took this from Ashton.

Eric Grossarth | EastIdahoNews.com

Lisa Turner

Taylor Sommer