Multiple UTV and car crashes over the weekend

FREMONT COUNTY — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was busy over the weekend as they dealt with multiple accidents involving all types of vehicles.

Four accidents were reported in the area between the dates of Saturday, June 30 and Monday, July 2.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Fremont County dispatch was advised of a UTV accident near the Eagle Ridge Ranch in Island Park. The accident involved a driver and a passenger. When a deputy arrived on scene both parties were gone and the UTV was not present. The deputy then responded to High Mountain Adventures where the subjects had rented the UTV, they were there along with the UTV that had been damaged. No one in this accident was reported injured.

Earlier that day there was a one-vehicle rollover on 1900 East, according to Fremont County dispatch.

The driver was heading north when he lost control of the car and rolled it several times. The driver was extricated from the vehicle by the South Fremont Fire Department and transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by air ambulance.

A number of other passengers in the vehicle were checked by the St. Anthony Ambulance and transported by private vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At 2 p.m. Sunday another ATV accident was reported to the Fremont County dispatch. This accident occurred by the Mexican Fiesta in the Macks Inn area of Island Park. The driver of the ATV did not sustain life-threatening injuries and was transported by Island Park Ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital.

Additionally, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call Monday for two UTVs that rolled at the sand dunes. Deputies report that six people were transported to Madison Memorial by St. Anthony Ambulance. The severity of their injuries were unknown