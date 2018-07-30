Netflix adding 90, dropping 28 titles in August

If you hadn’t already heard, the popular movie ticket subscription service MoviePass is going through some turbulent times.

If as a result you soon find yourself unable to see movies in theaters quite as much, don’t worry. Netflix has a big batch of new titles coming to the streaming service next month.

The streaming giant is adding 90 titles and dropping 28 titles from the lineup in August, according to an emailed statement from Netflix.

Chances are you may have watched “The Dark Knight” recently, since the game-changing superhero film turned 10 earlier this month. You dive deeper into the franchise and revisit the first installment in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy, “Batman Begins,” starting Aug. 1.

You can also check out the 2005 Best Picture winner “Million Dollar Baby,” available Aug. 1, the 2007 Best Picture winner “No Country For Old Men,” available Aug. 11, or the second season of the TV comedy “The Good Place,” available Aug. 28.

Consider squeezing in some screen time in the next few days to catch “Finding Dory,” which will be leaving Netflix on Aug. 1.

Here’s the full list of everything coming and going on Netflix this month:

Adding

Aug. 1

“Batman Begins”

“Chernobyl Diaries”

“Clerks”

“Constantine”

“Dreamcatcher”

“Edge of Fear”

“Eraser”

“Gran Torino”

“House of Deadly Secrets”

“Los tiempos de Pablo Escobar: Season 1”

“Million Dollar Baby”

“No Reservations”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Moby”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Nile Rodgers”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with Noel Gallagher”

“Once in a Lifetime Sessions with TLC”

“P.S. I Love You”

“Secretariat”

“Silverado”

“Steel Magnolias”

“Stripes”

“Switched” (Netflix Original)

“The Aviator”

“The Golden Compass”

“The Informant!”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring”

“The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement”

Aug. 2

“Emelie”

Aug. 3

“Brij Mohan Amar Rahe” (Netflix Original)

“Cocaine Coast” (Netflix Original)

“Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

“I AM A KILLER” (Netflix Original)

“Like Father” (Netflix Original)

“Marching Orders” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 4

“Flavors of Youth: International Version” (Netflix Original)

“Mr. Sunshine” (Netflix Original)

“On Children” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 5

“Paid in Full”

Aug. 9

“Perdida” (Netflix Original)

“The Originals: Season 5”

Aug. 10

“72 Dangerous Animals: Asia” (Netflix Original)

“Afflicted” (Netflix Original)

“All About the Washingtons” (Netflix Original)

“Demetri Martin: The Overthinker” (Netflix Original)

“Insatiable” (Netflix Original)

“La casa de las flores” (Netflix Original)

“Million Pound Menu” (Netflix Original)

“The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society” (Netflix Original)

“The Package” (Netflix Original)

“The Ponysitters Club” (Netflix Original)

“Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 7” (Netflix Original)

“Zion” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 11

“No Country for Old Men”

Aug. 13

“Alexander: The Ultimate Cut”

“Splash and Bubbles: Season 2”

“The Nut Job”

Aug. 15

“Adventures in Public School”

“Hostiles”

“The 100: Season 5”

Aug. 16

“Evan Almighty”

“Wish I Was Here”

Aug. 17

“Disenchantment” (Netflix Original)

“Magic for Humans” (Netflix Original)

“Pinky Malinky” (Netflix Original)

“Spirit Riding Free: Season 6” (Netflix Original)

“Stay Here” (Netflix Original)

“The Motive” (Netflix Original)

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (Netflix Original)

“Ultraviolet” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 19

“The Investigator: A British Crime Story: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

Aug. 21

“Year One”

Aug. 23

“Deadwind” (Netflix Original)

“Follow This” (Netflix Original)

“Great News: Season 1”

Aug. 24

“Ask the StoryBots: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Bert Kreischer: Secret Time” (Netflix Original)

“Ghoul” (Netflix Original)

“The After Party” (Netflix Original)

“The Innocents” (Netflix Original)

“Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 3” (Netflix Original)

“Young & Hungry: Season 5”

Aug. 28

“The Good Place: Season 2”

Aug. 29

“Inequality for All”

Aug. 31

“Inside the Criminal Mind” (Netflix Original)

“Ozark: Season 2” (Netflix Original)

“Paradise PD” (Netflix Original)

“The Comedy Lineup: Part 2” (Netflix Original)

“The Laws of Thermodynamics” (Netflix Original)

“Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest” (Netflix Original)

“Undercover Law” (Netflix Original)

Dropping

Aug. 1

“3000 Miles to Graceland”

“Adventures in Babysitting”

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Care Bears: Welcome to Care-a-Lot: Season 1”

“Finding Dory”

“Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”

“Reasonable Doubt”

“The Killing: Seasons 1-3”

“Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story”

Aug. 2

“10 Rules for Sleeping Around”

Aug. 5

“13 Assassins”

Aug. 6

“Welcome to Me”

Aug. 10

“St. Vincent”

Aug. 12

“For a Good Time, Call…”

Aug. 13

“Help, I’ve Shrunk the Family”

Aug. 16

“Being Flynn”

“Enter the Battlefield”

“Jem and the Holograms: Seasons 1-3”

“Littlest Pet Shop: Seasons 2-4”

“Pariah”

“Pound Puppies: Seasons 1-3”

“Seeking a Friend for the End of the World”

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

“The Adventures of Chuck & Friends: Season 2”

“Transformers Prime: Seasons 2-3”

“Transformers: Rescue Bots: Seasons 2-4”

Aug. 23

“Sausage Party”

Aug. 25

“The Road”

