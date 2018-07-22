New manager of Pocatello Regional Airport installed

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – There will be a new face at the controls of Pocatello Regional Airport.

At Thursday’s Pocatello City Council Meeting, the Council approved Mayor Brian Blad’s appointment of Benjamin West for the post. Benjamin comes to Pocatello from Theodore Roosevelt Regional Airport in Dickinson, North Dakota where he was an Operations Specialist. Prior to his time in Dickinson, he was an Airport Planner for the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission.

“It has always been my passion to work in aviation and it is a great honor to be chosen as the next Airport Manager of Pocatello Regional Airport,” said Benjamin. “I love the Rocky Mountains and have always wanted to live near them. The small town atmosphere, the Rocky Mountains, and the wonderful support from the city for the airport were three of the reasons my family and I decided to make the move to Pocatello.”

Benjamin also served in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve from 1993 to 2007 and has a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics as well as Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. His experience isn’t just limited to the skies. He’s kept his feet on the ground running his own copying and printing business in Hattiesburg, Mississippi and also working as a commercial real estate broker in the Mississippi.

“Through his knowledge of airport operations and real estate, Benjamin has the expertise we need to take Pocatello Regional Airport into the future,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “We are looking forward to having him join our team.”

Benjamin’s first day on the job will be July 30.

Benjamin and his wife, Stephanie, have 11 children and they enjoy hiking, kayaking, and snowboarding.

“Pocatello Regional Airport is a great asset for the area and provides a gateway from Pocatello to anywhere in the world,” West said. “I look forward to finding new opportunities to bring people and businesses to the airport.”

For more information on Pocatello Regional Airport, visit iflypocatello.com.