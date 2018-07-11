One woman hospitalized after two-vehicle crash near Ucon

UCON — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one woman being taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The driver of a pickup was headed westbound on East 113th North. He failed to yield a stop sign and impacted the car the woman was driving, causing it to roll.

The woman, who has not been identified, was headed northbound on North 75th East. The car landed on its roof in someone’s yard.

Deputies tell EastIdahoNews.com the woman received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.