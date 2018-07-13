Over 200 cases of wine, 4 kegs seized in ISP investigation

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

COEUR D’ALENE — On July 10, detectives from the Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control office along with Idaho State Tax Commission, Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Control Board and Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office served several search warrants in the Coeur d’Alene area. The search warrants covered two businesses and a personal residence.

The warrant service was in support of an investigation into the illegal importation and distribution of alcohol in northern Idaho in violation of Idaho Code Title 23, Chapter 6.

One search warrant was served at Castaway Cellars, 206-210 Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene, where approximately 225 cases of wine in different varieties were seized.

Another warrant was served at Badass Backyard Brewing, 317 Coeur d’Alene Ave., Suite C, Coeur d’Alene, where 4 kegs were seized.

Additionally, law enforcement officers seized approximately 25 cases of wine from several businesses in possession of the illegally imported alcohol.

This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending. More information will be released as it becomes available.