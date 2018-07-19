Parma City councilman arrested for lewd conduct with a 14-year-old girl

Share This

CALDWELL – Parma City Councilman Myron Jenkins has been booked into the Canyon County Jail Monday on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under the age of sixteen.

The arrest follows “an investigation by detectives into allegations that he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl,” said Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker.

“Detectives were informed on July 15 of allegations that Jenkins had sexual contact with the minor female. During an interview with the victim on July 17, she described unwanted sexual touching that occurred on two separate occasions earlier this year,” Decker said.

“During an interview with Jenkins on July 17, he admitted to touching the victim in a sexual manner two times in February 2018. Jenkins also admitted to detectives that he asked the victim not to say anything about the incidents because he could go to jail,” he added.

Parma Mayor Nathan Leigh said he felt “shock and disbelief” when he first heard of the arrest.

Jenkins is currently employed at the M&W Market in Nyssa, Leigh said. “I’ve known him a little over a year, where he was working at the M&W here in Parma.”

Jenkins is currently being held on a $50,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 31 at 8:30 a.m.