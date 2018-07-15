Paulette Jordan goes after GOP in statement about blurred logo

Share This

BOISE — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Paulette Jordan says the Idaho Republican Party’s recent attack against her was both “erroneous and tone def (sic).”

Last week, the state Republican Party sent out an email blast calling on Jordan to explain why she had blurred out the Melaleuca logo in a photo of her speaking to thousands of eastern Idahoans at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration on Independence Day. She also didn’t mention the name of the event she was speaking at on social media posts about the event.

Republicans pointed out Jordan has not blurred out business logos at other speaking events. Specifically they mentioned logos for the Idaho Falls Rotary, Teen Vogue Summit in New York City and People’s Action in Washington, D.C., have not been blurred.

RELATED: Jordan questioned for blurring Melaleuca podium sign

This weekend, Jordan’s campaign responded to the criticism by calling the GOP’s attack totally misleading and says Jordan was speaking at a “non-political event.” The campaign did not, however, explain the reason why Jordan blurred the logo, nor did the campaign mention the event at which Jordan was speaking on Independence Day.

“The Idaho GOP (is) grasping at hay, trying to make a story out of Jordan’s decision to blur an event host’s name from a speaking podium. In reality, Jordan was simply speaking at a non-political event in Idaho Falls during their Fourth of July celebration. Also in attendance were other community leaders, elected officials, including her opponent and around 150,000 onlookers.”

Frank VanderSloot, who owns Melaleuca and hosts the celebration, is a prominent donor to the state and national Republican Party.

In a statement to EastIdahoNews.com last week, VanderSloot said he was impressed Jordan drove all the way from Coeur d’Alene to attend the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

“I was thrilled that she came and that she would sit at my table,” VanderSloot said. “She handled herself very professionally and was very cordial and friendly. I don’t know why she would blur our name on the podium, but I think there’s probably another side to the story, and we shouldn’t jump to conclusions. Sometimes candidates’ staff do things without their knowledge. We should hear her side because she doesn’t seem to be somebody who would intentionally do that.”

The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration was watched by around 200,000 people, according to Idaho Falls city officials. The event is in its 26th year.

Jordan’s full statement is posted below:

“The Idaho GOP started the general election season showing how “Little” they have to run on, pushing out a totally misleading attack on Paulette Jordan.

The Idaho GOP grasping at hay, trying to make a story out of Jordan’s decision to blur an event host’s name from a speaking podium. In reality, Jordan was simply speaking at a non-political event in Idaho Falls during their 4th of July celebration. Also in attendance were other community leaders, elected officials, including her opponent and around 150,000 onlookers.

It’s clear that the Idaho GOP wants to play politics as usual because they have nothing to offer the Gem State in the upcoming 2018 election cycle. Rather than floating ridiculous attacks, Paulette Jordan will continue to speak to Idaho voters about real issues affecting their everyday lives like expanding Medicare, investing in an education system that ranks among the worst in the United States, and protecting our public lands.

Idaho voters have a clear choice this election: substance or senselessness.”