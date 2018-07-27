Pocatello Animal Shelter debuts new surgical suite

Share This

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — The doors are officially open for the new surgical suite at the Pocatello Animal Shelter.

Pocatello Animal Services staff, volunteers, the Pocatello Chiefs and other local dignitaries cut the ribbon on the new suite Wednesday. The suite will features two surgery tables, an exam table, a dental table and a fully equipped preparation and recovery room. With the equipment, spay and neuter surgeries and other operations are performed on-site for shelter animals.

“Having the surgery suite means better care for the shelter animals,” said Danielle Garcia, Pocatello Animal Services Director. “With the surgery suite, Animal Services staff will not have to transport animals to veterinarians for minor surgeries, such as spays and neuters, or wound care, leading to less stress on the pet.

The suite was funded by a $50,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, $20,000 from the Whittier Trust and $20,000 from the Myers family.

“Thank you to our donors who made this suite possible,” Garcia said. “I also want to thank all of our hard working staff and volunteers who take great pride in the care they provide the animals at the shelter.”

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services, visit pocatello.us/animal.