Police identify man who drowned at the St. Anthony Sandbar

ST. ANTHONY — The 22-year-old man who drowned at the St. Anthony Sandbar Friday night has been identified as Jaunito D. Augustin, a Brigham Young University-Idaho student from New York City.

Police say Augustin dove into the river off of a diving board at the Sandbar, but failed to resurface, according to a St. Anthony Police news release.

The drowning occurred around 9 p.m. and local emergency crews and citizens arrived on scene and jointly attempted to locate Augustine.

Augustine’s body was discovered at 11 p.m. when Fremont County Search and Rescue divers located him in approximately 30 feet of water, 50 yards down river from the diving board where Augustine was last seen.

Augustine was recovered from the river and CPR was attempted on scene, however efforts were unsuccessful, according to the news release.

Augustine was taken to Flamm funeral home in St. Anthony.

After a through investigation was completed, the cause of death was deemed to be from drowning, the news release states.