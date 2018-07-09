Police investigating after mailbox is smashed by watermelon

REXBURG — Rexburg residents contacted police after finding their mailbox completely obliterated by a watermelon over the weekend.

Rexburg Police Captain Randy Lewis tells EastIdahoNews.com the incident may have happened Saturday night or Sunday Morning.

“We don’t know who it was,” Lewis said. “Malicious injury to property is what it is.”

He said it appeared someone catapulted the fruit at the mailbox in the Millhollow area causing around $50 to $100 in damages.

Although there aren’t any leads, Lewis says the case is open and under investigation.

If anyone has any information on the crime, police ask you to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.